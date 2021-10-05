Ergoteles LLC Has $494,000 Position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL)

Ergoteles LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) by 26.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the quarter. Ergoteles LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Howland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 153,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,330,000 after purchasing an additional 12,472 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 147.9% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 114,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,873,000 after purchasing an additional 68,375 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 39.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $159.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $252.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45 and a beta of 0.79.

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $153.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.27 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 21.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.92%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on KNSL. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.83.

In other news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total value of $465,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,389,503.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.50% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

