Ergoteles LLC Invests $508,000 in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,000. Ergoteles LLC owned approximately 0.36% of Franklin Financial Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRAF. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 259,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,089,000 after purchasing an additional 24,236 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 10.0% during the first quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 112,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,505,000 after acquiring an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 209.3% during the second quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 105,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 71,079 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franklin Financial Services by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

NASDAQ:FRAF opened at $31.77 on Tuesday. Franklin Financial Services Co. has a 12 month low of $21.49 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.45. The company has a market capitalization of $140.42 million, a P/E ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.87.

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.31 million during the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 28.87% and a return on equity of 12.57%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This is a positive change from Franklin Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

Read More: Key terms to understand channel trading



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.