Ergoteles LLC Makes New $460,000 Investment in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the second quarter worth $217,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 37.1% during the second quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services during the first quarter worth $339,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock opened at $24.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.76 and a 1 year high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $186.03 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.91.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a net margin of 22.98% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $19.24 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from ChoiceOne Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a variety of deposit, payment, credit, and other financial services to all types of customers, through its subsidiary ChoiceOne Bank. The firm offers time, savings, and demand deposits; safe deposit services; and automated transaction machine services.

