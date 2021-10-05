Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 6,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in ONE Gas by 42.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,363 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 33.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 90,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new stake in ONE Gas during the 2nd quarter valued at $291,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in ONE Gas by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGS opened at $67.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.08. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.52 and a 52-week high of $82.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.44.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. ONE Gas had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.07%. The firm had revenue of $315.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.04%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on OGS. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.50.

In related news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.55, for a total value of $57,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,326.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It also offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

