Ergoteles LLC Makes New Investment in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 135,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNRX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 4.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 89,953 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 4,028 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 9.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 5.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 167,875 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 8,104 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of VolitionRx during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 102.1% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

Get VolitionRx alerts:

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN VNRX opened at $3.04 on Tuesday. VolitionRx Limited has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $6.67. The stock has a market cap of $161.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.44.

VolitionRx (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. VolitionRx had a negative net margin of 35,776.27% and a negative return on equity of 90.74%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VolitionRx Limited will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About VolitionRx

VolitionRX Ltd. is a multi-national life sciences company, which engages in the development of blood-based cancer tests to help diagnose a range of cancers. Its products include the Nucleosomics platform that identifies and measures nucleosomes in the bloodstream or other bodily fluid. The company was founded on September 24, 1998 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VolitionRx Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX).

Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.