Ergoteles LLC Purchases New Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $141.19 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $171.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.65.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $153.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $147.71. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $94.63 and a 1-year high of $168.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.29). M&T Bank had a net margin of 28.58% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.91%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also: When is a capital gain realized?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.