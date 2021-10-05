ESBC Price Reaches $0.0332 on Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last seven days, ESBC has traded 16.3% higher against the dollar. ESBC has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $49,784.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0332 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0674 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ESBC Profile

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 30,611,695 coins and its circulating supply is 30,332,361 coins. The official website for ESBC is esbc.pro. ESBC’s official message board is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @eSportBettingPR and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ESBC is https://reddit.com/r/ESBCcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

