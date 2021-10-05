Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) Short Interest Up 57.7% in September

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the August 31st total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on EVAX. Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Get Evaxion Biotech A/S alerts:

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maven Securities LTD increased its stake in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S by 2.2% in the second quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 235,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,760,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,325,000. Luminus Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Evaxion Biotech A/S in the 1st quarter worth $1,150,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $512,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Evaxion Biotech A/S during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EVAX traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,945. The stock has a market cap of $166.84 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Evaxion Biotech A/S has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $10.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.78.

Evaxion Biotech A/S (NASDAQ:EVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Evaxion Biotech A/S will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Evaxion Biotech A/S

Evaxion Biotech A/S, a clinical-stage artificial intelligence-immunology platform company, identifies and develops novel immunotherapies for the treatment of various cancers, bacterial diseases, and viral infections. The company develops therapies using PIONEER, an immuno-oncology platform; EDEN, a bacterial disease platform; and RAVENTM, a viral disease platform.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evaxion Biotech A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.