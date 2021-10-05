Evermay Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,072 T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,072 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 730 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,357,000 after purchasing an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after purchasing an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter worth $27,900,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 39,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.04% of the company’s stock.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $238,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.17, for a total transaction of $1,689,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,817 shares of company stock valued at $3,622,239 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $2.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $196.20. 13,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,045,838. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.94 and a 52-week high of $224.55. The company has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.10.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.91 billion. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TROW shares. upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.62.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

