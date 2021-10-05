Evermay Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 208 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. CX Institutional boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 120.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares in the company, valued at $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMP traded up $7.52 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $272.41. 4,185 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,586. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $279.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.83.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 41.42% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on AMP. raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $248.38 target price (down previously from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.71.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

