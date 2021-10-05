Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 3.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 27,168,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,053,575,000 after buying an additional 1,384,421 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 10,634,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,198,007,000 after buying an additional 342,914 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,515,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,132,000 after buying an additional 489,172 shares in the last quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 8,335,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,808,000 after buying an additional 188,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,537,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,679,462,000 after buying an additional 278,027 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.45. The stock had a trading volume of 27,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,589. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $165.02 and a 1 year high of $234.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $229.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.45.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

