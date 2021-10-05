Evermay Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,157 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $552,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,105,096 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $512,388,000 after purchasing an additional 582,546 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Broadcom by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,339,683 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,548,477,000 after purchasing an additional 400,046 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Broadcom by 223.5% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 542,543 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $251,555,000 after purchasing an additional 374,843 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Broadcom by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,460,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $677,282,000 after purchasing an additional 302,018 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $483.08. The company had a trading volume of 11,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,841,443. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $490.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $474.65. The firm has a market cap of $198.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $344.42 and a 12-month high of $510.70.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a return on equity of 44.27% and a net margin of 22.90%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

In related news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 4,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.92, for a total value of $2,280,723.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,271 shares of company stock worth $12,692,042 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on AVGO. Truist Securities raised their target price on Broadcom from $554.00 to $564.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Cowen raised their target price on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price target (up previously from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Broadcom from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $549.52.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

