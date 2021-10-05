Evermay Wealth Management LLC Lowers Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 1.2% during the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% during the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 64.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 81.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.56. 20,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,502,598. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.45. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $129.21 and a one year high of $275.87. The firm has a market cap of $219.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on LLY shares. DZ Bank raised Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus lifted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist started coverage on Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $262.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.53.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.09, for a total value of $767,697.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 619,132 shares of company stock worth $158,225,648 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

