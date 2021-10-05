Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Given a €38.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €38.00 ($44.71) price objective on Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($42.35) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) target price on Evonik Industries and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evonik Industries presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €32.35 ($38.05).

Evonik Industries stock opened at €27.04 ($31.81) on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €28.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is €29.00. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a 52 week high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

