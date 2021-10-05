Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) PT Raised to $40.00

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $37.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 5.82% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.56.

Shares of Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $37.80 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 82.18 and a beta of 1.87. Evoqua Water Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.85 and a 1-year high of $40.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $369.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $364.15 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Evoqua Water Technologies will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Judd A. Gregg sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.67, for a total value of $463,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anthony Webster sold 66,861 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $2,340,803.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,972 shares of company stock worth $3,100,646 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Evoqua Water Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $730,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 184,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,858,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,254,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 14,169 shares during the period. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Evoqua Water Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water treatment solutions. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies business segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment focuses on engaging directly with end users.

