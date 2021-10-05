ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Short Interest Update

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 657,200 shares, a decline of 29.7% from the August 31st total of 934,300 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 151,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of ExlService from $116.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExlService has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.50.

EXLS stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.23. 1,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,350. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. ExlService has a fifty-two week low of $66.38 and a fifty-two week high of $128.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $120.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.03.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $275.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.67 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 17.92%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ExlService will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Garen K. Staglin purchased 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.79 per share, for a total transaction of $271,975.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,415,897.21. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in ExlService during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 9.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 144,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter worth $4,547,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 107.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 15,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 7,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 58.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,703,000 after purchasing an additional 99,982 shares in the last quarter. 95.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc is an operations management and analytics company, which engages in providing business process management. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Healthcare, Travel, Transportation, and Logistics, Finance and Accounting, Analytic, and All Other. The Insurance segment serves property and casualty insurance, life insurance, disability insurance, annuity, and retirement services companies.

