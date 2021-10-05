Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exponent, Inc., is a multidisciplinary organization of scientists, physicians, engineers and business consultants performing in-depth scientific research and analysis in over 90 technical disciplines. The company is an engineering and scientific consulting firm providing solutions to complex problems. The firm has been best known for analyzing accidents and failures to determine their causes, but in recent years it has become more active in assisting clients with human health, environmental and engineering issues associated with new products to help prevent problems in the future. The Company serves clients in the automotive, aviation, chemical, construction, consumer products, energy, government, health, insurance, manufacturing, technology and other sectors. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

EXPO opened at $114.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $113.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.46. Exponent has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $120.39. The stock has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.99 and a beta of 0.36.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $112.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.11 million. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Exponent will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Exponent’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total value of $810,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,942 shares in the company, valued at $8,561,744.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Steven J. Murray sold 6,828 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total value of $737,628.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock valued at $6,406,594 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Exponent during the first quarter worth $33,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. 89.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

