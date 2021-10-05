Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Position Boosted by Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,438 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Baron Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Facebook by 71.4% during the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in Facebook by 309.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook during the second quarter worth about $47,000. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FB has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Facebook from $380.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $385.00 price target (up previously from $335.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Facebook has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $404.85.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.41 on Tuesday, reaching $329.64. The stock had a trading volume of 387,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,603,180. The company has a market capitalization of $929.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.32. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $362.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $337.19.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. The company had revenue of $29.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.63, for a total transaction of $26,021,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,583,765 shares of company stock valued at $931,152,856. Insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

