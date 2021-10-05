Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Acquires 99 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,789 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. MSCI comprises 1.6% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $2,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in MSCI by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,798,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,592,702,000 after purchasing an additional 834,479 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 4,548.1% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 610,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,827,000 after purchasing an additional 597,029 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 11,293.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 335,430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,638,000 after purchasing an additional 332,486 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in MSCI by 86.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 320,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $170,727,000 after purchasing an additional 148,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in MSCI by 78.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 304,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,585,000 after purchasing an additional 133,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get MSCI alerts:

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $622.38, for a total value of $186,714.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $622.95, for a total value of $1,557,375.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 251,837 shares in the company, valued at $156,881,859.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

MSCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $621.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MSCI from $523.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $621.43.

Shares of NYSE:MSCI traded up $12.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $600.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,428. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $628.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.64. The stock has a market cap of $49.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08 and a beta of 0.97. MSCI Inc. has a 52-week low of $336.03 and a 52-week high of $667.07.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 180.78% and a net margin of 37.97%. The business had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI).

Receive News & Ratings for MSCI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSCI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.