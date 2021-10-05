Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $8.26 Million Holdings in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Nexstar Media Group makes up approximately 6.5% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Nexstar Media Group were worth $8,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NXST shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.67.

In related news, COO Thomas Carter sold 9,931 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $1,569,594.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Blake Russell sold 793 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.78, for a total value of $125,912.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 16,462 shares of company stock worth $2,563,507 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $153.99. The company had a trading volume of 264 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,061. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.42 and a 12 month high of $163.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.00. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.88.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.12%.

About Nexstar Media Group

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

