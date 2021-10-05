Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Purchases 228 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 2.7% during the second quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 326,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,734,000 after acquiring an additional 144,450 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 35.7% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 1.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,265,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,601,000 after acquiring an additional 43,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 15.3% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DG. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$245.00 price objective on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar General from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.41.

Shares of DG stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $206.04. 6,591 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,106. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $173.50 and a 12-month high of $239.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.39.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

