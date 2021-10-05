Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Sells 700 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Intuit accounts for 2.3% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Intuit by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $992,285,000 after acquiring an additional 505,137 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $127,559,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 268.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 407,091 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,544,000 after acquiring an additional 296,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $143,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuit from $511.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $474.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $540.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuit from $498.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $544.55.

In other Intuit news, EVP Gregory N. Johnson sold 14,843 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $552.43, for a total transaction of $8,199,718.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,693.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,652 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.26, for a total transaction of $907,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,895.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 59,736 shares of company stock valued at $33,491,613 over the last ninety days. 3.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTU traded up $4.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $529.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,954. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $549.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $480.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $312.05 and a 12 month high of $582.96. The stock has a market cap of $144.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a net margin of 21.41% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

