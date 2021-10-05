F&C Investment Trust PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 3 (LON:FCIT)

F&C Investment Trust PLC (LON:FCIT) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Monday, November 1st. This represents a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON FCIT opened at GBX 850.50 ($11.11) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.13, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market capitalization of £4.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 878.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 853.69. F&C Investment Trust has a one year low of GBX 682.03 ($8.91) and a one year high of GBX 904 ($11.81).

Get F&C Investment Trust alerts:

In other F&C Investment Trust news, insider Jeffrey Hewitt bought 57 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 868 ($11.34) per share, with a total value of £494.76 ($646.41).

F&C Investment Trust PLC operates as an investment company. Its objective is to secure long term growth in capital and income from an international investment portfolio. F&C Management Limited manages the investment portfolio of the company. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for F&C Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F&C Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.