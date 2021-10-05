FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after Bank of America lowered their price target on the stock from $290.00 to $275.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. FedEx traded as low as $218.12 and last traded at $218.13, with a volume of 108202 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $222.53.

Several other analysts also recently commented on FDX. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on FedEx from $351.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $319.04.

In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 16,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.66, for a total value of $4,864,980.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,580,648.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FDX. SageGuard Financial Group LLC raised its stake in FedEx by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. SageGuard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 2.1% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in FedEx by 0.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,575 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. grew its position in FedEx by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,368 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holderness Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 4,731 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market cap of $57.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.66 and its 200 day moving average is $282.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 19.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

About FedEx (NYSE:FDX)

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

