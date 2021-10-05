Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 34.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,621 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 216,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,119 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 569,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,162,000 after buying an additional 50,394 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 17,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 732.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 10,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCIT stock opened at $94.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.66. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $92.42 and a 1-year high of $97.18.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.173 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

