Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $485,000 Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC reduced its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,625 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 860 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC acquired a new stake in Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.05, for a total transaction of $372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,489,925.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $159.69 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 7.82 and a quick ratio of 6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $180.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $179.92.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.99%.

SWKS has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.05.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

