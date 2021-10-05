Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 86 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Copperwynd Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Illumina by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Illumina during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Illumina by 41,892.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 140,255 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $66,370,000 after purchasing an additional 139,921 shares during the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ILMN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink cut Illumina from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $504.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.83.

NASDAQ ILMN opened at $379.88 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $55.73 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.88. Illumina, Inc. has a 1-year low of $288.01 and a 1-year high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.64.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Illumina had a return on equity of 18.12% and a net margin of 19.36%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.04, for a total value of $41,804.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,181 shares of company stock worth $1,526,316. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

