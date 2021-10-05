Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,358 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,628 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 3.2% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 28,242,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $854,909,000 after purchasing an additional 874,730 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 1.3% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 500,601 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,154,000 after purchasing an additional 6,433 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AT&T by 4.3% in the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AT&T by 16.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in AT&T by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 198,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 51.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Redburn Partners started coverage on AT&T in a report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.74.

Shares of T stock opened at $27.25 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.57 billion, a PE ratio of -87.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $44.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.41%.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

