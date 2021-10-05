Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$74.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Get Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft engages in the investment in and operation of optical and hearing aid businesses. The company manufactures and sells visual aids and other optical products, including glasses, frames, lenses, sunglasses, contact lenses and accessories, and various merchandise, as well as hearing aids and accessories.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.