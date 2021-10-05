Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) Short Interest Up 27.8% in September

Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:FLMNF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a growth of 27.8% from the August 31st total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 23.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FLMNF remained flat at $$74.38 during trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.27. Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $74.38 and a 12-month high of $74.38.
Fielmann Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
