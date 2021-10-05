Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on the stock from $43.00 to $45.00. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp traded as high as $44.38 and last traded at $44.36, with a volume of 28833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $43.66.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $36.73 price target on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $35.84 target price (down from $46.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.46.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total transaction of $244,748.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.56%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.