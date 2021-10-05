Financial Avengers Inc. Purchases 2,251 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 18.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,350 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 2,251 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Bank lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Torray LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its position in Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 7,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $111.35. 115,175 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,864,761. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.36 and its 200-day moving average is $114.55. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $85.45 and a one year high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $131.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The company had revenue of $7.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 153.85%.

In related news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on SBUX shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.96.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

