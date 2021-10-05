Financial Avengers Inc. Sells 361 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Financial Avengers Inc. lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 361 shares during the period. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after buying an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 34.1% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,733,910 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $551,238,000 after purchasing an additional 694,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, June 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $264.70.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRTX traded up $1.61 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $179.01. 19,689 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,995,903. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $193.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $202.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $177.04 and a fifty-two week high of $280.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.44 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

