Financial Comparison: Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) & United States Cellular (NYSE:USM)

Cellcom Israel (OTCMKTS:CELJF) and United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Cellcom Israel and United States Cellular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cellcom Israel -2.23% -4.87% -1.32% United States Cellular 4.47% 4.14% 1.90%

1.0% of Cellcom Israel shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.6% of United States Cellular shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of United States Cellular shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Cellcom Israel and United States Cellular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cellcom Israel 0 0 0 0 N/A United States Cellular 1 1 4 0 2.50

United States Cellular has a consensus price target of $40.60, indicating a potential upside of 26.09%. Given United States Cellular’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe United States Cellular is more favorable than Cellcom Israel.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cellcom Israel and United States Cellular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cellcom Israel $1.14 billion 0.41 -$53.00 million N/A N/A United States Cellular $4.04 billion 0.69 $229.00 million $2.62 12.29

United States Cellular has higher revenue and earnings than Cellcom Israel.

Risk and Volatility

Cellcom Israel has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United States Cellular has a beta of 0.63, indicating that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

United States Cellular beats Cellcom Israel on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cellcom Israel Company Profile

Cellcom Israel Ltd. engages in the provision of cellular communications services. It operates through two segments: Cellular and Fixed-Line. The Cellular segment includes the cellular communications services, end user cellular equipment and supplemental services. The Fixed-Line segment includes landline and long distance telephony services, internet infrastructure and connectivity services, television services, transmission services, end user fixed-line equipment and supplemental services. The company offers cellular and landline telephony, roaming, internet, fax services, text and multimedia messaging services, cellular content and data services, technical support, account information, and direct-to-the-door parcel delivery. Cellcom was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Netanya, Israel.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

