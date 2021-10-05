Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.81

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.81 and traded as high as $38.59. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $37.82, with a volume of 69,677,228 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.81.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 4,821.4% in the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $28,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the second quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 50.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

