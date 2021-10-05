Financial Survey: Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE)

Boqii (NYSE:BQ) and AiHuiShou International (NYSE:RERE) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Boqii and AiHuiShou International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Boqii $154.31 million 1.30 -$29.68 million ($0.17) -13.06 AiHuiShou International $703.95 million 3.11 -$68.19 million N/A N/A

Boqii has higher earnings, but lower revenue than AiHuiShou International.

Profitability

This table compares Boqii and AiHuiShou International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Boqii -20.63% N/A -44.86% AiHuiShou International N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

12.5% of Boqii shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of AiHuiShou International shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Boqii and AiHuiShou International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Boqii 0 1 1 0 2.50 AiHuiShou International 0 0 2 0 3.00

Boqii currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 350.45%. AiHuiShou International has a consensus target price of $20.40, suggesting a potential upside of 128.19%. Given Boqii’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Boqii is more favorable than AiHuiShou International.

Summary

AiHuiShou International beats Boqii on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Boqii Company Profile

Boqii Holding Limited operates a pet-focused platform in the People's Republic of China. The company offers food, treats, shampoos, cages, toys, apparel, OTC veterinary drugs, and other pet products to pet parents, and small and medium pet businesses through e-commerce platforms and offline distribution network. It also operates Boqii Community, an interactive content platform; and provides online marketing and information services. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

AiHuiShou International Company Profile

AiHuiShou International Co. Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates pre-owned consumer electronics transactions and services platform under the ATRenew brand name in the People's Republic of China. It primarily sells mobile phones, laptops, tablets, digital cameras, luxury goods, household products, and books through its online platforms and offline stores, as well as provides services to third-party merchants to sell the products through its platforms. As of March 31, 2021, it operated 755 stores, which include 753 AHS stores and 2 Paipai stores in 172 cities. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

