First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FKU) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ FKU traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.01. 4,174 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,337. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.13. First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $29.68 and a 52 week high of $46.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a dividend of $0.259 per share. This is a boost from First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FKU. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $643,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $420,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000.

