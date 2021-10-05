First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Coverage Initiated at Maxim Group

Maxim Group started coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. First Wave BioPharma has a 12-month low of $2.68 and a 12-month high of $26.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75.

About First Wave BioPharma

First Wave BioPharma, Inc engages in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Its product portfolio is built around the following proprietary technologies: niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

