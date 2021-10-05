Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) Rating Increased to Outperform at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Evercore ISI currently has $205.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $185.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on FIVN. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Five9 from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $203.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Five9 to a hold rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $196.86.

Shares of FIVN opened at $156.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. Five9 has a 1-year low of $130.32 and a 1-year high of $211.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.46 million. Five9 had a negative net margin of 9.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. Five9’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Five9 news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.79, for a total value of $1,252,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total transaction of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 88,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,582 shares of company stock valued at $8,923,933 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC increased its position in Five9 by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $523,191,000 after purchasing an additional 408,928 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Five9 by 66.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 321,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,019,000 after purchasing an additional 128,312 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Five9 by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 252,901 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $46,380,000 after purchasing an additional 57,011 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Five9 by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,885 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

