Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.50 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Flotek Industries, Inc. develops and delivers prescriptive chemistry-based technology, including specialty chemicals, to clients in the energy, consumer industrials and food & beverage industries. Flotek’s inspired chemists draw from the power of bio-derived solvents to deliver solutions that enhance energy production, cleaning products, foods & beverages and fragrances. In the oil and gas sector, Flotek serves major and independent energy producers and oilfield service companies, both domestic and international. Flotek manufactures and markets innovative specialty chemicals, downhole drilling and production equipment, and management of automated bulk material handling, loading and blending facilities. “

Separately, Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Flotek Industries in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $2.50 price target for the company.

Flotek Industries stock opened at $1.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.42. Flotek Industries has a one year low of $1.17 and a one year high of $3.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.66.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Flotek Industries had a negative net margin of 169.87% and a negative return on equity of 88.21%. The company had revenue of $9.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.62 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Flotek Industries will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Masters Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Flotek Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 293.1% in the second quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 58,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 43,968 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Flotek Industries by 49.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 278,589 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 92,061 shares during the period. Finally, Sterneck Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flotek Industries in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 30.74% of the company’s stock.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc is a technology-driven, specialty chemistry and data company that serves customers across industrial, commercial and consumer markets. It operates through the following segments: Chemistry Technologies and Data Analytics. The Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes delivers, and markets sanitizers and disinfectants for commercial, governmental and personal consumer use and also includes specialty chemistries and logistics which enable customers to improve efficiencies in the drilling and completion of well.

