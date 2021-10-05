Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) versus First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Head-To-Head Survey

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

Flushing Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Flushing Financial pays out 49.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 19.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Flushing Financial has increased its dividend for 25 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Flushing Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Flushing Financial and First Foundation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flushing Financial $275.37 million 2.62 $34.67 million $1.70 13.69 First Foundation $298.54 million 4.00 $84.37 million $1.88 14.18

First Foundation has higher revenue and earnings than Flushing Financial. Flushing Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Foundation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Flushing Financial has a beta of 0.87, indicating that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its stock price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.9% of Flushing Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.5% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Flushing Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.6% of First Foundation shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Flushing Financial and First Foundation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flushing Financial 0 1 1 0 2.50 First Foundation 0 0 2 0 3.00

First Foundation has a consensus price target of $28.50, indicating a potential upside of 6.90%. Given First Foundation’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Flushing Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Flushing Financial and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flushing Financial 20.03% 11.83% 0.94% First Foundation 33.78% 14.42% 1.43%

Summary

First Foundation beats Flushing Financial on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flushing Financial Company Profile

Flushing Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Flushing Savings Bank, which provides banking and financial services. Its principal business is attracting retail deposits from the general public and investing those deposits together with funds generated from ongoing operations and borrowings, primarily in originations and purchases of multi-family residential properties, commercial business loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, construction loans, small business administration loans and other small business loans, mortgage loan, U.S. government securities, corporate fixed-income securities and other marketable securities. The company was founded on May 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Uniondale, NY.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

