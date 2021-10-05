Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 3.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 31,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,019,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.
The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)
Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.
