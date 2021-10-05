Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) Trading Down 3.3%

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) shares traded down 3.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $3.81 and last traded at $3.81. 31,874 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 4,019,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.94.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Pi Financial upgraded shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.75 to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.75.

The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.59.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 17.47% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $120.53 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 80.0% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 21.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortuna Silver Mines Company Profile (NYSE:FSM)

Fortuna Silver Mines, Inc engages in the exploration, extraction and processing of precious and base metal in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Minera Bateas SAC (Bateas), Compania Minera Cuzcatlan SA de C.V. (Cuzcatian), Mansfield Minera SA (Mansfield), and Corporate. The Beates segment operates the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine.

