Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 30,394 Shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,146,269 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,394 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.59% of Select Medical worth $90,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Select Medical by 1.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000,496 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,281,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 15.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 15,512 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Select Medical by 2.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,220,857 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $41,631,000 after purchasing an additional 32,420 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $2,132,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Select Medical during the first quarter worth $5,877,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.25. The stock had a trading volume of 559 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,217. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.43. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $43.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.62. Select Medical had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 7.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. Select Medical’s payout ratio is 26.46%.

In other news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total transaction of $5,043,337.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark upped their price target on Select Medical from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.20.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.