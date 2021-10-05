Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $81.58 Million Stock Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 929,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 483,382 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $81,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the second quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $108,000. 75.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SAIC traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $85.84. 617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,128. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.55. Science Applications International Co. has a one year low of $72.44 and a one year high of $103.95. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.90.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is presently 23.60%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

