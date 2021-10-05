Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Sells 25,319 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,921,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,319 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 1.49% of United Bankshares worth $70,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 589.6% during the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares during the second quarter valued at $88,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.01. 3,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,388. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.23. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 32.88%. Equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UBSI shares. Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.42.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

