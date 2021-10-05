FY2021 EPS Estimates for Primis Financial Corp. Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:FRST)

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) – Piper Sandler lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Primis Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, September 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now anticipates that the company will earn $1.24 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.43. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Primis Financial’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $26.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.66 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 27.27%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Primis Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

FRST opened at $14.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.21 million, a PE ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 1.08. Primis Financial has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.91.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $122,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the second quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial in the first quarter worth about $148,000. 66.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of Primis Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, with a total value of $34,587.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 38.83%.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

