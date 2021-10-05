FY2022 EPS Estimates for Danone S.A. Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:DANOY)

Danone S.A. (OTCMKTS:DANOY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for Danone in a report released on Thursday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.84 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.88. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danone’s FY2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Bank of America cut Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

DANOY stock opened at $13.49 on Monday. Danone has a twelve month low of $10.71 and a twelve month high of $15.38. The company has a market cap of $46.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

About Danone

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

