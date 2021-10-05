Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $4.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Galecto Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company with advanced programs in fibrosis and cancer centered on galectin-3 and LOXL2. The Company’s pipeline includes an inhaled galectin-3 modulator currently in Phase 2b for the potential treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Galecto Inc. is headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark. “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Galecto from $12.00 to $7.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Galecto stock opened at $3.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. Galecto has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $17.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.96.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.05. Equities research analysts forecast that Galecto will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLTO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Galecto during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 14.4% in the first quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 448,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,722,000 after buying an additional 56,229 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Galecto by 18.3% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 82,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 12,839 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Galecto in the second quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors own 44.97% of the company’s stock.

Galecto Company Profile

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB0139, an inhaled inhibitor of galectin-3 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of severe fibrotic lung diseases, such as idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a life-threatening progressive fibrotic disease of the lung.

