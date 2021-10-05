Gameswap (GSWAP) Trading Up 68.2% Over Last 7 Days

Gameswap (CURRENCY:GSWAP) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. One Gameswap coin can currently be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00002296 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gameswap has a total market cap of $13.02 million and approximately $153,505.00 worth of Gameswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Gameswap has traded 68.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.58 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.38 or 0.00255496 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.06 or 0.00110703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.69 or 0.00013212 BTC.

About Gameswap

GSWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2020. Gameswap’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,202,090 coins. The official website for Gameswap is www.gameswap.org . Gameswap’s official Twitter account is @GameswapDEX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GameSwap is a P2P in-game asset exchange leveraging Ethereum standards for fungible and non-fungible tokens (NFTs) that enables millions of gamers to easily trade and cash-out in-game assets with crypto, in a neutral platform that they govern and own. Powered by DeFi and the GSWAP token. “

Buying and Selling Gameswap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gameswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gameswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gameswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

