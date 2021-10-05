Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,827 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $3,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 5.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 110,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,091,000 after purchasing an additional 5,267 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 275.4% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 19,808 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 34.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,205 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,957 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arabesque Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Garmin by 50.9% in the first quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 20,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares in the last quarter. 51.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of Garmin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total transaction of $65,261.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

GRMN stock opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. Garmin Ltd. has a twelve month low of $94.92 and a twelve month high of $178.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $167.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.11. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 21.68%. On average, equities analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised their target price on shares of Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price (up previously from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.