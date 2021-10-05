GateToken Achieves Market Capitalization of $311.31 Million (GT)

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 5th. In the last week, GateToken has traded up 11.8% against the U.S. dollar. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for $4.09 or 0.00008240 BTC on popular exchanges. GateToken has a market cap of $311.31 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,114.46 or 0.08281435 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00053413 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.17 or 0.00257968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $55.71 or 0.00112136 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002013 BTC.

GateToken Profile

GateToken (CRYPTO:GT) is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,044,572 coins. The official website for GateToken is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

GateToken Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GateToken directly using US dollars.

